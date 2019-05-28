JUST IN
Eveready Industries India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Jaypee Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 348.81 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 52.17% to Rs 386.87 crore

Net Loss of Jaypee Infratech reported to Rs 348.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 480.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 52.17% to Rs 386.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 254.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1325.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1818.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 1292.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs -73.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales386.87254.24 52 1292.38-73.96 LP OPM %21.62-16.97 -21.48906.34 - PBDT-313.81-473.10 34 -1253.01-1777.83 30 PBT-326.95-480.45 32 -1303.83-1818.37 28 NP-348.81-480.45 27 -1325.69-1818.37 27

