Maharashtra Assembly passes amendment for quota to Maratha students in PG medical admissions

Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed an amendment in socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) Act 2018, providing reservation to students in post-graduate (PG) medical and dental admissions.

The government had earlier promulgated an ordinance over the same. The Legislature had on November 29 last year passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in and government jobs for Marathas, declared as socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) by the government.

Citing the reason that the admissions to post-graduate medical courses had begun on November 2, students from the open category had earlier moved the and the reservation was scrapped. Last month, the bench of the had said that the 16 per cent reservation for the community under the SEBC category will not be applicable for the post-graduate medical courses this year.

The had also upheld the high court order. Last month, the had received permission from the (EC) to promulgate an ordinance for Maratha reservation for the PG medical courses.

The ordinance was promulgated to restore the admissions already done.

