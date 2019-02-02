Jessica Chastain slams baby clothing designs for gender stereotyping

-
ALSO READ
Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne in talks for thriller 'The Good Nurse'
Matthew Newton exits, Tate Taylor to take over Jessica Chastain's 'Eve'
Colin Farrell and Common to star Jessica Chastain's "Eve"
Sam Rockwell, Jessica Chastain to present Golden Globes '19
Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne in talks to star in 'The Good Nurse'
-
It seems like American actor Jessica Chastain is unhappy with baby clothing designs after she recently visited a store for her daughter.
The 'Interstellar' actor did not hold back on her views after the disappointing discovery and posted a few pictures and videos on her Instagram account.
The 41-year-old actor, who welcomed her first child with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in November, explained on her Instagram Stories that she went to a store to look for onesies for her daughter and was upset by the gender stereotypes evident in many of the designs.
In the girls' section, Jessica revealed that she saw mostly pink outfits adorned with crowns, kittens and flowers. While, in the boys' section, she saw clothes that encouraged boys to be more ambitious and fun.
She then shared a photo of the onesies she purchased from both sections. In one snap, Jessica showed pink onesies with ruffles. In another picture, she showed boy onesies that read, 'Future Scientist', 'Future Inventor' and 'Future Astronaut'.
While Jessica likes to be very private when it comes to her baby girl, the 'Molly's Game' star questioned her fans to consider whether these types of messages are harmful to young girls.
"So this is just something I guess to challenge ourselves, challenge me and say what have I grown accustomed to in our media, in our clothing, in our music," Jessica said in the clip.
Jessica, who has been an avid supporter of women's rights, went on to question, "Do these stereotypes actually push girls forward?"
In May, the actor was revealed as the face of Ralph Lauren Fragrances scent, Woman, reported People. In partnership with the brand, Jessica voiced for a new initiative 'Lead Like a Woman' campaign.
Last year, Jessica, who never shies away from speaking her mind, also took to social media to support actor Michelle Williams after reports surfaced that she was paid less than USD 1,000 for reshoots on 'All the Money in the World' compared to the USD 1.5 million her co-star Mark Wahlberg earned.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU