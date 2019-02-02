Jessica Chastain slams baby clothing designs for gender stereotyping

It seems like American is unhappy with baby clothing designs after she recently visited a store for her daughter.

The 'Interstellar' did not hold back on her views after the disappointing discovery and posted a few pictures and videos on her account.

The 41-year-old actor, who welcomed her first child with husband in November, explained on her Stories that she went to a store to look for onesies for her daughter and was upset by the gender stereotypes evident in many of the designs.

In the girls' section, revealed that she saw mostly pink outfits adorned with crowns, kittens and flowers. While, in the boys' section, she saw clothes that encouraged boys to be more ambitious and fun.

She then shared a photo of the onesies she purchased from both sections. In one snap, showed pink onesies with ruffles. In another picture, she showed boy onesies that read, 'Future Scientist', 'Future Inventor' and 'Future Astronaut'.

While Jessica likes to be very private when it comes to her baby girl, the 'Molly's Game' star questioned her fans to consider whether these types of messages are harmful to young girls.

"So this is just something I guess to challenge ourselves, challenge me and say what have I grown accustomed to in our media, in our clothing, in our music," Jessica said in the clip.

Jessica, who has been an avid supporter of women's rights, went on to question, "Do these stereotypes actually push girls forward?"

In May, the was revealed as the face of Ralph Lauren Fragrances scent, Woman, reported People. In partnership with the brand, Jessica voiced for a new initiative 'Lead Like a Woman' campaign.

Last year, Jessica, who never shies away from speaking her mind, also took to to support actor after reports surfaced that she was paid less than USD 1,000 for reshoots on 'All the Money in the World' compared to the USD 1.5 million her co-star earned.

