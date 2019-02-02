Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' sequels get release dates

All the Cruise fans have a reason to rejoice as the next two instalments of the popular franchise 'Mission

has set late summer release dates for the next two films, reported Variety. The studio announced the news on Friday night that 'Mission: Impossible' 7 will hit the theatres on July 23, 2021, while the eighth film will release on August 5, 2022.

On January 14, Variety had reported that was returning to helm both the from his own scripts with Cruise, who confirmed his return as IMF agent

Jim Gianopulos, of expressed his happiness about the upcoming projects.

"We couldn't be more excited to build on the massive success of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' by reteaming with and on these next two films, following two successful collaborations," Gianopulos said.

will produce the upcoming films, he had produced the last three as well.

2018's hit film 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', set records high at both the domestic and worldwide box office last summer.

'Fallout' grossed more than USD 790 million worldwide, the best in the film franchise to date. After years of switching up the to give a new feel to each part of the movie, Cruise and Paramount have now settled on McQuarrie as the primary

