Jessica J opens up about her relationship with Channing Tatum

American J opened up about her bond with boyfriend and joked about getting him to open her forthcoming tour.

"Oh, I am very happy on 21 Jump Street! I always look for a guy with a good sense of humor and good morals. And hygiene. A man who showers is very important," quoted from an interview with

The 'Bang Bang' also joked about renaming her upcoming tour and having do a "stripper" act to open the tour for her.

"I'm thinking about calling my next tour 'Magic Mike and I' and having Chan open for me as a stripper. He'd do it too! That would sell some tickets, eh?," she said

The also accepted the fact that the two got papped even before they got into a relationship.

"Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure," she added.

"We've needed time to get to know each other. We've just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that's all I'm saying," she said.

The once revealed that she has infertility issues. On being asked about being a mom someday, she said, "I might go down the route of adoption or even surrogacy. I pray I have children the natural way, but if not, I'll deal with it."

announced separation from his wife in April last year. The two got along during the sets of 'Step Up' in 2006 and are parents to a daughter, Everly

About six months after the divorce, Tatum started dating

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)