Jharkhand: Surrendered Naxal accused of killing former minister is contesting from Tamar

Tamar (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Former Naxal Kundan Pahan, who is currently in jail for allegedly killing Janata Dal (United) Minister Ramesh Singh Munda, is contesting the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls as an independent candidate.

The unique thing is that along with alleged contract killer Pahan, the ex-MLA Gopal Krishna Patar aka Raja Peter who allegedly hired an assassin to kill the father of sitting MLA Vikas Munda, is also contesting the polls.

All the three: Patar of NCP, Independent Kundan Pahan and Vikas Munda of JMM will face off in the second phase of Jharkhand assembly polls.

Vikas Munda's father Ramesh Munda, who was a minister in the Madhu Koda government, was killed in 2008 in a naxal attack allegedly carried out by Pahan on the contract allegedly given by Patar.

Both Pahan and Patar are lodged in the jails of Hazaribagh and Ranchi respectively.

Vikas Munda, who is fighting on the ticket of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) expressed confidence that he will win this time too. Talking about conspirator and his father's killers he said, "Patar has been rejected by the public and Pahan's time is finished. This is why he surrendered. The people are not frightened right now. Truth is before all. Everyone knows what they have done."

"I agitated for three days after Pahan's surrender and only then the matter was transferred to a higher level agency and the result came in three months. I believe that the court will convict them," he added.

In July 2008, Ramesh Singh Munda was attacked in a school where he had gone to attend a function. In this deadly attack, three persons including him were killed. The very school has now been named after him.

CID had done the investigation in the case which later transferred to NIA. The NIA charge-sheeted Patar after conducting a three months detailed investigation.

Patar's wife Arti Kumari is leading her husband's election campaign. She claims that her husband has been framed.

Kumari said, "One cannot win the elections with the barrel of the gun. My husband lost to Ramesh Munda by a thin margin. Defeated ones don't kill the winners. It's a clear political conspiracy against him to implicate my husband in this case"

"My husband won the previous elections because of the love received from people and will win this time as well. Let the court decide if my husband is guilty or not," she added

Pahan had surrendered in 2016 as more than 100 cases are registered against him, mostly of naxal attacks.

Polling for assembly election 2019 in Jharkhand starts on November 30. Tamar will vote on December 7 in the second phase. Tamar has a total of 2.03 lakh voters out of which 50 percent are Schedule Tribes (ST).

