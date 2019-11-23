Tripura: Family of four commits suicide

A family of four people allegedly committed suicide in Sonai Bairagi Sadhu Para area of West Tripura on Saturday.

The bodies of two children were found inside the tin house, who were suspected of being poisoned, while the bodies of their parents were found hanging from a tree nearby.

Inspector Amitabha Paul said: "At around 8 am, Sidhai Police received information about the recovery of the bodies of two children. We reached the spot and started the investigation."

Out of the deceased, the parents have been identified as Paresh Tanti and Sandha Tanti, while the children have been identified as Bishal and Rupali.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the family said that the couple fought with each other regularly, which could be a major reason for the suicides.

However, Anjana Tanti, mother of Sandha Tanti, said: "They had a problem with regard to their land. My son had sold a plot. The family committed suicide out of this fear."

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for the post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

