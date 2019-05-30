Arjun Munda: Tribal face of BJP in Jharkhand (Profile)

Arjun Munda, the from in Jharkhand, on Thursday took oath as a in Prime Narendra Modi's new Cabinet. Munda earlier served as the Chief of his state for three terms.

Having started his political career with the Mukti Morcha (JMM), Munda first became a in 1995. He joined the BJP before the 2000 Assembly polls and after getting elected as MLA became a Minister in the

He became at the age of 36 in 2003 and helmed the state till September 2006. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from in 2009 but resigned after becoming the for the third time in August 2010.

Born on May 3, 1968 to and in Kharanjhar area of and Munda holds a PG diplma from IGNOU. He is married to Meera Munda and has three sons.

--IANS

ns/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)