MP Police invoke NSA against 3 accused of cow slaughter

The Security Act (NSA) was on Tuesday invoked against three persons accused of illegal cow slaughter in the communally sensitive region, said the police.

"Police got the information three days earlier that some people are involved in cow slaughter near Moghat. When the police arrived, the accused ran away from the spot. But we found the cow carcass," SP said.

The incident took place on Friday in The three accused had escaped taking advantage of the dark. The NSA has been slapped by police against the accused with the consent of the district administration.

"After a detailed investigation, three persons named Raju, Shakil and Azam have been arrested. Of the three, one has a record of involvement in cow slaughter," Bahuguna added.

This is the first incident in which police have charged those accused of cow slaughter with NSA.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)