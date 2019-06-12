JNU to honour Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar with 'Distinguished Alumni Award'

The of University (JNU) in its meeting on Wednesday decided to honour Sitharaman and Dr S Jaishankar with the 'Distinguished Alumni Award' on the third convocation of the university, which will be held in August.

Union Sitharaman studied in the and of the university for her MA and M Phil degrees respectively.

also studied in the where he completed his M Phil and Doctoral research with the specialisation in nuclear diplomacy.

A press release from the university stated: "Their highly distinguished career and achievements have made the University very proud and they are a great source of inspiration for students and researchers."

The Union Ministers will be the first recipients of the 'Distinguished Alumni Award,' which is to be conferred by the university.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)