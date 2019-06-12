Telangana HC issues notice to 12 Congress defectors

The High Court has issued notice to 12 MLAs who defected from to Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

The court on Tuesday also issued notice to the office of the Assembly Speaker, Council Chairman, besides the and the

A division bench adjourned the hearing by four weeks and sought their reply by then.

On June 6, 12 out of 18 MLAs of had met the to join

The unit of Telangana had launched a 36-hour hunger strike on Saturday in protest against the crossover of the 12 legislators to TRS.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)