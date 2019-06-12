JUST IN
Home Minister Amit Shah along with 3 other ministers pays courtesy visit to President

ANI  |  Politics 

Home Minister Amit Shah along with three other Cabinet ministers paid a courtesy visit to President Ram Nath Kovind here on Wednesday.

The other three leaders who accompanied Shah were Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad and MoS in the Ministry of Human Resources Development Sanjay Dhotre.

The Cabinet ministers met the President after they took oath in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 30.

Riding high on the plank of muscular nationalism and anti-Congressism, BJP, which had won 282 seats in 2014, improved its tally by notching up 303 seats.

Along with the NDA allies, the number swelled to 353 in the 543-member lower House of the Parliament.

