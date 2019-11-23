John Bolton accuses White House of blocking his personal Twitter account

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday accused the White House of blocking access to his personal Twitter account after he left the Trump administration in September.

Taking to Twitter after months-long public hiatus since his departure from the White House in September, Bolton wrote, "Since resigning as National Security Advisor, the @WhiteHouse refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say? To those who speculated I went into hiding, I'm sorry to disappoint!"

"In full disclosure, the @WhiteHouse never returned access to my Twitter account. Thank you to @twitter for standing by their community standards and rightfully returning control of my account," he went on to say.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that the White House has denied that it blocked Bolton from accessing his personal account, while Twitter has refused to comment on the same.

"The White House did not block Bolton from accessing his personal Twitter account, and wouldn't have the technical means to do so," a senior administration official said.

