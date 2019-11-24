John Legend opens up about his family Christmas plans

Singer John Legend revealed his plans for Christmas this year and he is sceptical whether his 3 1/2 -year-old daughter Luna Simone will believe in Santa Claus or not.

On Friday, the father of two spoke with People magazine about some of his holiday traditions while at the Bloomingdale's holiday store window unveiling in New York City.

Legend helped unveil the iconic department store's holiday windows and also performed some hits from his Christmas album A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition, reported People magazine.

The 40-year-old singer says he's not sure if Luna "really believes" in Santa.

"Luna, she talks about Santa and I don't know if she really believes in Santa or if she just does it to play along with us," Legend, shares of his daughter with wife Chrissy Teigen.

"I don't know what's going on yet. I was never raised on Santa as a kid, so I never knew about the way parents keep up the mythology for a while."

"So I don't know how to play this out with Luna, how long we're going to keep the charade going," he continues. "I feel like she'll figure it out pretty soon."

In terms of presents for Luna and her 18-months brother Miles Theodore, the 'All of Me' singer said, "we just try to listen to what they love and what they like and gift them accordingly."

"But we know that they're so fortunate to just have the life they live and we don't want to overly spoil them for Christmas," he adds. "But it's nice to give them something they really like.

