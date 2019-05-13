John Singleton's official send off planned at USC Alma Mater

John Singleton, who died on April 28, will get one last official send-off from his fans, friends and family at his graduation college.

According to TMZ, the late will have a big memorial celebration at USC on May 21 from 11-2 PM. The complete details are yet to be known, but things are still being worked out regarding celebrities who might turn up to speak or perform during the occasion. There are several prominent personalities who have already RSVP'd that they'll be there.

A private funeral and celebration of life were held last week for John's closest friends and loved ones like Ludacris, Ice Cube, Tyrese, Maxine Waters, and but, the USC event will be much larger, as reported by

The website was told that it's not going to be a total free-for-all for the public and it won't be super small like the funeral, but a few thousand invites will go out.

The memorial will showcase Singleton's past work and pay homage to his life and career.

died on April 28 at in after being taken off life support following a massive stroke on April 17. The 'Boyz n the Hood' had been in a coma in ICU since then. He passed away at the age of 51.

A two-time nominee, is considered to be a pioneer in the history of

At 24, he was the youngest-ever person as well as the first African-American to be nominated for Best

The 51-year-old's recent projects included a show 'Snowfall' he co-created with the FX Network, which was renewed last year for the third season.

