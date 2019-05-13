Jennifer Lopez's daughter nails Alicia Keys' 'If I Ain't Got You' song

For Emme, the daughter of international pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, music seems to run in the blood.
The 11-year-old Emme nailed the rendition of 'If I Ain't Got You', a hit song by Alicia Keys that was recently shared by Lopez in a video on her official Youtube channel.
According to Fox News which has put up a behind-the-scenes look, the 49-year-old singer who is prepping for her first live performance of her new single, 'Medicine' coached daughter Emme by the piano as she belts out the R & B ballad.
"You do it in the original key, right?" Lopez asked as she encouraged Emme to show off her vocal ability.
In the beginning, Emme seems shy but gains confidence as she locks eyes with her mother. Her performance was praised by people present in the rehearsal room and she gets a warm hug from Lopez.
"We should have her come out and do something on tour!" Lopez said.
Lopez and Marc Anthony are divorced.
