Johnny Flynn to Play David Bowie in 'Stardust'

Musician and actor Johnny Flynn will be playing a young David Bowie in 'Stardust', a film about the rock star's first visit to the United States in 1971.
Jena Malone and Marc Maron will also star in the film that tracks the superstar's journey, wrote The Hollywood Reporter.
Flynn was last seen in London's West End, playing opposite Kit Harrington in Sam Shepherd's 'True West,' reported Variety.
Christopher Bell is writing the script and Gabriel Range of 'I Am Slave' will direct it.
Principal photography commences in June. London-based Salon Pictures is producing. Christopher Figg of Piccadilly Pictures is co-financing.
Flynn will next be seen in Working Title's upcoming Jane Austen adaptation 'Emma' with Anya Taylor-Joy.
