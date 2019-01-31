Priyanka Chopra developing film based on 'Wild Wild Country'

is developing a feature film based on the documentary 'Wild Wild Country', based on the cult.

The actor, who recently got married to Nick Jonas, will star as Ma Anand Sheela, the highly to the Indian religious guru Bhagwan Rajneesh, reported Variety.

The 'Quantico' announced the plans during her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Wednesday, revealing that she's partnering with to make the film.

Speaking about it on the show, the told DeGeneres, "We're developing it as the character of Sheela, who was this guru who originated from India, [Osho's] right-hand woman. And she was just devious and created a whole cult in America, brought people here."

"[The doc] was amazing, and I'm developing that next for me to star in and produce, which I think would be really cool," she added.

