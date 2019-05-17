Jubilant Life Sciences revenue up 21 pc to Rs 9,111 crore in FY 19

said on Friday its consolidated revenue moved up 21 per cent to Rs 9,111 crore in fiscal 2018-19 year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 14 per cent YoY to Rs 1,775 crore with EBITDA margin of 19 per cent.

At the same time, came down to Rs 220 crore compared to Rs 284 crore last year. Normalised profit after tax was Rs 855 crore with normalised earnings per share at Rs 54.

The capital expenditure stood at Rs 567 crore, gross debt at Rs 4,860 crore and net debt at Rs 3,490 crore.

"Our strategic focus on de-risked model and being closer to a customer with a leadership position in key products has driven this growth," said Shyam S Bhartia and Co- & Managing Director

"Our global competitive edge due to low cost, vertical integration and capacity additions with commitment to ensure high level of compliance will further strengthen our businesses. We witnessed healthy performance during the quarter, which was offset by certain one-time charges," they said in a joint statement.

In the quarter ending March 31, the consolidated revenue was Rs 2,386 crore, up six per cent 6% YoY. The EBITDA was Rs 351 crore with a margin of 15 per cent.

came down to Rs 62 crore as compared to Rs 72 crore last year. Normalised profit after tax totalled Rs 135 crore with normalised earnings per share at Rs 8.50. The capital expenditure was Rs 165 crore.

The pharma segment is expected to continue to deliver steady revenues with range bound margins across businesses. In life science ingredients segment, Jubilant said the growth will be led by nutrition and speciality intermediates businesses.

