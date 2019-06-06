Jussie Smollett: Chicago Police releases call details made on day of incident

After Jussie Smollett's case-related documents were made public by the judge recently, police have now released the details of calls made on the day of the attack reported by the

According to Deadline, Smollett's manager, on the day of the incident called 911 and said, "I just need the police to come by. I work for an I don't really want to say his name."

"He states he went to Subway ... and two guys --somebody jumped him or something like that. I just want to report it and make sure he's alright," he added.

He made two calls, the first at 2:22 am, 20 minutes after Smollett claimed in his report. The second call was made six minutes later at 2:28 am to inquire about the time of police arrival.

When police asked Gaston about why didn't the called himself, he replied, "He was cool, he didn't want me to call you guys."

"He's definitely gonna make the report. I'm gonna make him make the report," added.

Detailing the incident, Gaston explained, "I just think he's startled. I'm scared and I don't know what it is -- They put a noose around his neck. They didn't do anything with it, but put it around his neck."

Just a week ago, the released documents revealed that prosecutors already told police detectives that a possible deal of acquitting the was in work before charges against him were dropped in March.

In January, the 'Empire' actor had reported that he was attacked by two masked men in January and they yelled racial slurs against him for he is black and gay.

Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts by the city of However, the charges were dropped as he forfeited USD 10,000 and agreed to do some community service.

Later, Jussie was sued by the city of for USD 130,000 in order to recover the costs incurred during his investigations.

