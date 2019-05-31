BTS performs 'Boy With Luv' on Britain's Got Talent

South Korean boy band is on a roll. The band made their British live TV debut!

The K-pop band comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook took the stage by fire on on Thursday night to perform their record-breaking song 'Boy With Luv', reported People.

"We're really happy to be back, it's our first live show here in the UK. We're really honoured to be here," said RM following the group's performance.

The band's visit was a part of Britain's Got Talent's semifinal episode before the show's grand finale, which will take place on Sunday.

The septet, all looked dapper in pastel-coloured suits and shook the stage with their unmatched choreography and hot pink lamppost backdrop. The group's visit in comes as part of the Speak Yourself extension of their world tour.

The band is scheduled to perform two nights at on Saturday and Sunday. Before BTS' stops in this month, the group's fans filled the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, Soldier Field in and Stadium in East Rutherford.

'Boy With Luv' broke all records in April when its music video became the most viewed YouTube video in just 24 hours after its release. Since its release, the collaboration with has already garnered 150 million plays on and other

"We really show that despite what seems like a language barrier at first is really unimportant when it comes to young people who really love music," the 'Nightmare' told E! ahead of her performance with the group at

'Boy With Luv' debuted at No. 8 on the Hot 100 chart, the highest ever for any Korean Group in the U.S., and was the band's single off of their album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA'.

Though this was the first time and the group collaborated, Halsey's love for the Korean stars made headlines when the 24-year-old wrote a tribute piece in 2019's Time 100 list.

"Behind those three letters are seven astounding young men who believe that music is stronger than the barriers of language. It's a universal dialect," wrote.

"With positive messages of self-confidence, intricacies of philosophy hidden in their sparkly songs, true synergy and brotherhood in every step of their elaborate choreography, and countless charitable and anthropological endeavors, have put their 14 best feet forward as role models to millions of adoring fans and anyone else who finds themselves drawn to BTS's undeniable allure," she added.

This year, the band had three No. 1 albums in 11 months, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since The Beatles released their anthologies 1, 2 and 3 in 1995.

