Cardi B opens up about plastic surgery and postponing concerts

American opened up about her plastic surgery and defending her decision of taking some time off from performing while she finishes healing.

The 26-year-old apologised to her fans, who are disappointed with the postponing her shows, a decision, she said she is not thrilled about either.

"You know, I hate cancelling shows because I love money," Cardi said in a recent Live video.

"I'm a addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of for these shows ... like I'm cancelling millions of dollars in shows," she added.

However, Cardi asserted that her health is of utmost priority to her.

"But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do. My breasts gotta f--- heal, and it is what it is," she said.

To all the critics who said that she should exercise instead of opting for surgery, Cardi said, "I do whatever the f- I want with my body."

"My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So, no, I don't have time to work out," she continued.

"And I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, is not going to get fixed. Like my b--bs, no matter how much I work out, they're not going to lift themselves. So yeah, I have to get f--- surgery. That's right. All right," she added.

The went on to explain that while her surface stitches have healed, there is still internal stitching that needs time to heal.

"My doctor was like, 'Yo, you cannot be doing all these shows because you're not fully healed,'" she said.

"I just really wanted like to apologize to my fans," Cardi said, adding that she had heard fans in El Paso, Texas, who drove far distances to see her show, only to be disappointed that it was postponed.

She stated that she is working with her team to let ticket holders know about the postponements with more notice, "I told the people that book me like, let people know ahead of time that I'm going to cancel the shows."

"I just want to say I'm sorry, guys," she said, adding that the side effects of her working before the doctor gives approval can be scary.

"I gotta get better. The way that my body be swelling up when I catch planes and s--, it's so scary that I be freaking out. Like I really be freaking out," she said.

Cardi had announced last week that various scheduled concerts would be postponed.

"Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work; she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor's orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May," her rep told People last week.

The 'I Like It' rapper backed out of performing at the 92Q Spring Bling Festival in over weekend, as well as a performance at the on Tuesday.

"She's very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September," her rep added. The show has been rescheduled for September 8, according to 92Q as cited by People.

She shared with her fans on May 1 that she got a second breast augmentation after her daughter was born.

