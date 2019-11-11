Justice Sanjay Karol takes oath as Chief Justice of Patna High Court

-
ALSO READ
Censured Patna High Court judge reassigned judicial work after meeting with CJI
With upcoming festivals, HC directs Bihar govt to carry out cleanliness drive in Patna
Bihar: Patna water logging matter to come up in HC on Oct 16
Justice Sanjay Karol sworn in as Patna HC chief justice
Bihar govt constitutes committee to inquire about cause behind Patna floods
-
Justice Sanjay Karol on Monday took oath as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court. The oath was administered by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan here.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi were present at the oath-taking ceremony besides other dignitaries.
Justice Karol was earlier the chief justice of Tripura High Court.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU