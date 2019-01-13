Justin Beiber reignites his feud with this youtuber

Seems like it's never too late for to say to and star,

Weeks after Bieber apologised to the teen sensation for commenting "burn it" on a photo of her custom - which featured her name and face on the hood of the vehicle - the pop star, again, poked fun and reignited his feud with the 15-year-old on Friday (local time).

Taking to his stories, Bieber shared a picture of Siwa's book called JoJo's Guide to Making Your Own Fun and captioned it as "Burn it haha jk."

The star immediately clapped back with an post of her own, reading a book next to a cardboard cutout of teenage with a huge smile on her face.

She captioned the image as, "Since @justinbieber likes my books now I thought I would read him my new one and BowBow CANDY KISSES)!!".

The feud between the two began in December after West Coast Customs re-posted an image of Siwa's new customized car wrap, which featured bright colors as well as a little promotion for her upcoming D.R.E.A.M. tour.

While shared that the gift allowed her to have the "BEST CHRISTMAS EVER," Bieber made his disapproval quite clear by commenting "burn it" several times underneath the re-posted image.

