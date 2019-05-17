Huma Qureshi arrives in France for Cannes

After Bollywood divas, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut wowed fans with their gorgeous outfits at the Cannes red carpet, it is now turn of actor Huma Qureshi, who is set to make her stunning entry today.
The actor, who arrived in France for the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival. Huma has posted a picture of herself with loads of luggage.
"When u land at #Nice airport and your phone justtttt explodes with messages. Thank you everyone so humbled with all the #Leila is special and I can't wait to share it with you all. will reply everyone personally.Right now just waiting for my remaining bags #cannes," she captioned the picture.
[{b667e4ba-b352-471c-8aa3-5c458ce12e38:intradmin/HUMA_INSTA.JPG}]
Earlier today, Huma has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram story as she was heading to the Film Festival.
"Bye Bye Bombay, Hello Cannes," she captioned the post. In the picture, the actor was seen sitting in the flight and taking off from the Mumbai airport.
Showing off her preparations for the big event, the 'Gangs of Wassepur' actor posted pictures of her preparations for Cannes. "Packing for Cannes. House looks like a godown, prep red carpet here we come," she captioned the post.
Huma who made her debut last year at the Festival wore a fitting, princess gown from Ali Younes Couture.
She styled her hair into a wet, slicked back mop and muted nude lips to go along with the ivory gown.
Recently, Huma Qureshi has made her Netflix debut with the mini-series 'Leila'.
Huma was last seen in 'Kaala' in which she starred opposite superstar Rajinikanth.
