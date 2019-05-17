Huma Qureshi arrives in France for Cannes

After divas, and wowed fans with their gorgeous outfits at the red carpet, it is now turn of Huma Qureshi, who is set to make her stunning entry today.

The actor, who arrived in for the 72nd International Film Festival. Huma has posted a picture of herself with loads of luggage.

"When u land at #Nice airport and your phone justtttt explodes with messages. Thank you everyone so humbled with all the # is special and I can't wait to share it with you all. will reply everyone personally.Right now just waiting for my remaining bags #cannes," she captioned the picture.

[{b667e4ba-b352-471c-8aa3-5c458ce12e38:intradmin/HUMA_INSTA.JPG}]

Earlier today, Huma has shared a series of pictures on her story as she was heading to the Film Festival.

"Bye Bye Bombay, Hello Cannes," she captioned the post. In the picture, the was seen sitting in the flight and taking off from the

Showing off her preparations for the big event, the 'Gangs of Wassepur' posted pictures of her preparations for "Packing for Cannes. House looks like a godown, prep red carpet here we come," she captioned the post.

Huma who made her debut last year at the Festival wore a fitting, gown from

She styled her hair into a wet, slicked back mop and muted nude lips to go along with the ivory gown.

Recently, has made her debut with the mini-series 'Leila'.

Huma was last seen in 'Kaala' in which she starred opposite superstar

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)