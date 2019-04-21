K'taka: Excise dept orders removal of smoking rooms in bars, pubs

department has ordered mandatory removal of rooms from bars, pubs, and restaurants, in connection with their license agreements.

According to a directive issued in this regard, the move has been taken to curb violations of second-hand

As per the Karnataka Protection of Non-smoker's act 2001, no hotels are allowed to have rooms. Adherence to this rule is also an important consumer right issue for all passive smokers.

Smoking in public places is already prohibited under the Cigarettes and Other Act (COTPA) of 2013. The COTPA also bans all forms of advertising and promotion of

The sale to or by minors and within 100 yards of educational institutes is also prohibited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)