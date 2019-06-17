K'taka IPS reshuffle: Alok Kumar appointed Bengaluru police commissioner

In a major reshuffle of IPS officers in Karnataka, has been appointed as the city's new

Kumar was earlier serving as the Additional of Police, Crime.

The state on Sunday made major changes in the role of the top cops in the state including the transfer of current T who has now been appointed as the of Police (ADGP) Recruitment.

Other officials who were transferred include of Police (IGP) Administration who will now take charge as IGP Eastern Range, Davanagere while IGP and ACP (West), Bengaluru was transferred and made IGP and to Government, (PCAS), Bengaluru.

who was currently holding the charge of IGP, Eastern Range, Davanagere, has now been transferred as IGP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)