'Kabir Singh': Fans go gaga over Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of a hopeless rebel

The much-awaited trailer of Kapoor-starrer ' Singh' released today and fans are smitten by the actor's raw acting prowess.

The trailer is a treat to watch thanks to Shahid, who nails the portrayal of his character. The 38-year-old shows different shades of his character in the recently released trailer.

He is seen as a medical student-turned-surgeon, a jilted lover and someone with major anger management issues.

Not just Shahid, as the female lead has also received an overwhelming response for her demure appearance as Preeti in the trailer.

The highlight of this trailer is undoubtedly Shahid, a hopeless rebel, who steals the show and leaves you wanting for more. From powerful background music that compliments the speed of the heated trailer to Shahid's intense, wild and hot-blooded character, to his stubborn attitude and the intense love story of and Preeti, the 2.43-minute long trailer features it all.

Within a few hours of the trailer's release, fans applauded the lead duo for their performances. The trailer has been trending on with #KabirSinghTrailer ever since it dropped.

Shahid's dialogues like 'I'm not a rebel without a cause' and 'I like the way you breathe' have instantly struck a chord with the audience. Netizens also compared the upcoming film to its Tamil counterpart 'Arjun Reddy' which starred

"ShahidKapoor is remarkable in this new trailer of Singh. This could be the perfect remake blockbuster of #ArjunReddy. Trailer," a fan tweeted.

Praising Shahid's performance and comparing it to the Tamil version, a fan wrote, "Loved Trailer Didn't expect the Hindi version to come so close. I can visualise Kapoor as Kabir."

Applauding performance in the trailer, another user wrote, "Phaaahhhhhhh now this is how you remake a cult classic you are absolutely brilliant I am sure you would have done complete justice to the original role done by @TheDeverakonda Kabir Singh Trailer."

Another excited user tweeted, "I'm not a rebel without a cause, sir.. @shahidkapoor you nailed the role as Kabir Singh. Very few time we see good remakes and this looks obe if those. Waiting."

Finding Shahid's version better than the original one a fan wrote, "These two scenes were done > @TheDeverakonda Shahid spot on man more originality.. Kabir Singh Trailer."

Asserting that nothing can beat the original film, a user tweeted, "Kabir Singh Trailer is good but expected something different take the from This frame by frame. Hope it will be a big hit for Can match 's intensity, performance & manly look. I Doubt it."

With the trailer of 'Kabir Singh', Shahid has again proved that he is of talent.

As per media reports, Shahid went through an extreme physical transformation for his role as he had to look like a young college student and also had to nail the look of a struggling alcoholic doctor.

The upcoming movie is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit ' ' The original blockbuster starred and When the teaser of 'Kabir Singh' dropped online, Vijay took to to appreciate Shahid's look.

The film is directed by and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and It will hit the big screens on June 21 this year.

