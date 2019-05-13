First weekend report: 'Student Of The Year 2' earns Rs. 38.83 crore

Karan Johar's much talked about production venture ' 2', had an ordinary first weekend.

The film continued to have an average run at the ticket windows and minted a total of Rs. 38.83 crore in its opening weekend. Indian shared the box office collection of the film on his handle.

He reported that the romantic-comedy was affected by the sixth phase of polling in certain parts of as well as the finals of 2019.

" 2 saw limited growth on Day 2, while the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening] + IPL 2019 Final [evening onwards] affected its biz on Day 3... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: Rs 38.83 cr. biz. SOTY2," he tweeted.

He also said that the film may enjoy a short window at the box office as starrer 'De De Pyar De' and Hollywood biggie 'John Wick: Chapter 3' are coming out this week. He also offered a comparative study of the film with Tiger Shroff's previous

"Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff... Top 3 *opening weekend* biz... 2016: Baaghi Rs 38.58 cr 2018: Baaghi2 Rs 73.10 cr 2019: Rs 38.83 cr faces two major on Fri - DeDePyaarDe and JohnWick: Chapter 3... Biz on weekdays is extremely crucial. biz," he wrote.

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, earned Rs. 12.06 crore on its first day. It saw a slight increase on Saturday with earnings of 02 crore and recorded similar figures as Day 1 on Sunday, minting Rs. 12.75 crore.

According to Taran, the movie broke a few records at the box office - it is the fifth highest Bollywood opener for 2019. and Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Kalank' tops the list with Rs 21.60 crore. Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari', Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' and Ajay Devgn's 'Total Dhamaal' follow the list with opening collections of Rs. 21.06 crore, Rs. 19.40 crore and Rs. 16 crore, respectively.

' 2' is also Tiger's second biggest opener after 'Baaghi 2'.

'Student Of The Year 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student Of The Year', which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and

The installment marked the debut of Chunky Panday's daughter and

The film also has a special appearance by Hollywood star along with Alia Bhatt, the ex-student from the prequel, gracing a special number with Tiger titled 'Hook Up Song'.

Helmed by Punit Malhotra, the film had hit the screens on May 10.

