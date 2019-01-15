Celebrities express admiration for Army of on 71st Indian Army Day

Celebrities showered wishes on soldiers of the on the occasion of the 71st Day on Tuesday.

Motivating people to spend time with to learn from their spirit, Rajput took to his account to share a video where he can be seen trying his hands at combat training.

"Spend at least one day, every six months with Indian Armed Forces and try to learn from the mindset of the Heroes and serve them with due respect in any way possible," he captioned the post.

Marking the occasion by remembering the soldiers who have died in the service, shared a poster of 71st Day and wrote, "Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died to protect it. Here is wishing the amazing Indian Army a very happy 71st Thank you for your duty and sacrifices for us, civilians. "

Former Indian also posted the poster saluting the brave men who spend their lives in the line of defence. "Salute to the extraordinary men who have laid down their life for us in the line of defence and to those who are deployed to defend our motherland," he wrote.

While other celebrities dedicated their posts directly to the Army, marked the day by remembering her maternal grandfather who served as a freedom fighter before independence and a in the Indian army post it.

Posting a picture of her grandfather, Richa wrote, "It's world Army Day. This is my Nanaji. LT Col He was a freedom fighter and then a in the Indian army post-independence. He fought all the wars till 1971 and even took a bullet in the leg in one. I miss him, he passed away in 2007."

Touching upon the topic of "hypernationalism," Richa wrote, "In these times of hyper-nationalism, I miss his quiet dignity, his peaceful strength and his commitment to the cause of humanity."

Earlier today, and also extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 71st Army Day.

