Yechury to discuss strategy to form secular front in TN

will discuss the possibility of formation of a secular front in the State with like-minded parties during his two-day visit to from January 22, the party's state secretary K Balakrishnan said Friday.

Yechury will visit Tirunelveli on Tuesday and participate in a function to unveil a statue of Lenin, he told reporters here.

The next day Yechury would address a rally organised by the VCK in Tiruchirapalli, Balakrishnan said.

Asked about the participating in the opposition rally organised by at Kolkata tomorrow, politburo member G Ramakrishnan said the main aim of his party was to form a secular and alternative government at the Centre.

The party was evolving a strategy across to defeat BJP, he said.

As far as was concerned, the ruling Trinamool was functioning in a "pseudo-fascist" manner and indulging in violence against workers of left parties, he alleged.

"The party is in the election arena opposing both the BJP and Trinamool Congress," he said.

Ramakrishnan and Balakrishnan were here to unveil the portrait of late at the CPI-M's district office.

