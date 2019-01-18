JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as SC judges

Neha Tripathi starts 2019 season with win
Business Standard

Yechury to discuss strategy to form secular front in TN

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury will discuss the possibility of formation of a secular front in the State with like-minded parties during his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu from January 22, the party's state secretary K Balakrishnan said Friday.

Yechury will visit Tirunelveli on Tuesday and participate in a function to unveil a statue of Lenin, he told reporters here.

The next day Yechury would address a rally organised by the VCK in Tiruchirapalli, Balakrishnan said.

Asked about the CPI-M participating in the opposition rally organised by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata tomorrow, CPI-M politburo member G Ramakrishnan said the main aim of his party was to form a secular and alternative government at the Centre.

The party was evolving a strategy across India to defeat BJP, he said.

As far as West Bengal was concerned, the ruling Trinamool Congress was functioning in a "pseudo-fascist" manner and indulging in violence against workers of left parties, he alleged.

"The party is in the election arena opposing both the BJP and Trinamool Congress," he said.

Ramakrishnan and Balakrishnan were here to unveil the portrait of late CPI leader Jeeva at the CPI-M's district office.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 17:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements