Yechury to discuss strategy to form secular front in TN

-
ALSO READ
Yechury to visit Nepal Thursday
Alternative secular govt to be formed at Centre post 2019 LS polls: Yechury
Govt brought 10 pc quota law to 'win some votes': Sitaram Yechury
BJP failed to perform, resorting to communal polarisation: Yechury
Have to protect the nation from Modi government: Yechury
-
CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury will discuss the possibility of formation of a secular front in the State with like-minded parties during his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu from January 22, the party's state secretary K Balakrishnan said Friday.
Yechury will visit Tirunelveli on Tuesday and participate in a function to unveil a statue of Lenin, he told reporters here.
The next day Yechury would address a rally organised by the VCK in Tiruchirapalli, Balakrishnan said.
Asked about the CPI-M participating in the opposition rally organised by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata tomorrow, CPI-M politburo member G Ramakrishnan said the main aim of his party was to form a secular and alternative government at the Centre.
The party was evolving a strategy across India to defeat BJP, he said.
As far as West Bengal was concerned, the ruling Trinamool Congress was functioning in a "pseudo-fascist" manner and indulging in violence against workers of left parties, he alleged.
"The party is in the election arena opposing both the BJP and Trinamool Congress," he said.
Ramakrishnan and Balakrishnan were here to unveil the portrait of late CPI leader Jeeva at the CPI-M's district office.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU