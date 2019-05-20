'Truth is bitter,' says Junaid Khan after World Cup exclusion

It seems like exclusion from Pakistan's squad has not gone down well with the Junaid Khan, who stated that 'truth is bitter'.

The 29-year old posted a picture of himself on with a black tape on his mouth and wrote: "I dont want to say anything. Truth is bitter. (Sach karwa hotha hai)."

However, a few hours later Khan deleted his tweet.

Khan found a spot in the preliminary squad which was announced on April 2018. However, after the conclusion of their five-match ODI series against England, named their final squad on Monday, from which his name was dropped.

Khan is not the only who was ruled out of the final squad after being named in the preliminary squad. and were among the other players who will not get to participate in the quadrennial tournament.

However, Mohammad Amir, and have been named in Pakistan's final World Cup squad.

After the first match got abandoned due to rain, faced a 4-0 defeat in the hands of England. But despite the defeat, it appears to be like the series helped to choose their squad going in the tournament.

Pakistan will compete with in their first clash on May 31.

