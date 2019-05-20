India dominates on first day of India Open International Boxing Tournament

Sonia Lather, Manisha Moun, and gave a scintillating start in the second edition of Open International Tournament here on Monday after registering a dominating win over their opponents.

2016 World Championships silver medallist Lather (57 kg) registered a 5-0 over Nepal's while Asian Championships bronze medallist Moun (57 kg) overpowered Nesthy Alcayde Petecio (Philippines) to claim a 4-1 win and with this victory both entered into the quarter-finals.

Former world youth champion Siwach also displayed an impeccable performance to claim a 5-0 win over Argentina's

In 60kg, boosted her medal-winning hopes with a commanding 5-0 win over Nepal's Sangita Sunar. Whereas, Jyoti (51 kg), Anamika (51 kg) and Sashi Chopra (60 kg) led the youth brigade to wins as all seven Indians emerged victorious on an opening day to move into the quarter-finals.

Mary Kom, who will be making her competitive debut in 51 kg, will feature on the second day of the tournament.

