Kangana derides Cong, says Indians were slaves of 'Italian govt'

has said Indians were, in the past, enslaved by an 'Italian government', in a veiled jibe at the party.

The 32-year-old, while speaking to reporters after casting her vote at a polling station in Khar area here on Monday, said, "This (polling day) is a very important day for us, it comes only once in five years. I feel is gaining independence today in real sense. Earlier, Indians were slaves of British, Mughal and Italian governments. Please exercise your Swaraj (independence) and vote."

The 'Italian government' remark is an apparent reference to Sonia Gandhi, who was born and raised in Gandhi was the of the party for nearly two decades before handing over responsibilities to her son in December 2017.

Kangana went on to say that the situation that prevailed in the country was the worst during Congress' government at the Centre.

"The political leaders used to chill in and the country used to suffer from an array of issues like poverty, pollution, rapes etc. The situation in our country was worst when was in power. Now that our time has come, we should vote in large numbers," she added.

Polling was held on Monday for 72 seats across nine states including five seats in Bihar, one in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Jharkhand, six each in and Odisha, 13 each in and Uttar Pradesh, eight in and 17 in

An overall voter turnout of 64.05 per cent was registered in the fourth phase of polling.

Seven-phase elections will end on May 19, and results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)