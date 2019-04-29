Behbal Kalan firing case: Captain Amarinder Singh rejects reports of SIT

A single challan submitted in the court was erroneously interpreted to mean that the Akalis were innocent in the Behbal Kalan firing case, said on Monday.

He also rejected the reports of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that gave a clean chit to the Akali leadership in the matter.

Speaking to here, Singh asserted that the investigation by the SIT was still in progress and that it would be filing more challans to supplement the one it had filed so far against a

"How can a partial investigation and a single challan be considered to give clean chit to the Akalis," he asked.

He further accused media of twisting the information.

The also reiterated that once the probe into the case was complete, anyone found guilty of involvement, howsoever high and mighty he might have been, would be punished as per law.

He, however, said that he would not indulge in "political vendetta" to nail the Badals or anyone else in this case.

In 2015, a case was filed against unidentified police officials at station in district after two persons were allegedly killed in the police firing during an anti-sacrilege protest.

Later in August 2018, acting on the recommendations of the retired Justice Ranjit Singh Commission, the Police included names of four police personnel in the FIR.

Names of Provincial Police Services (PPS) officers Charanjit Singh Sharma along with Bikramjit Singh, Pardip Singh and Amarjit Singh were added to the case following the directives of

He also lambasted Chief Minister over his comments about the leadership in "He does not have any locus standi to speak about matters relating to our state. Why does he not talk of Modi and the BJP in " asked

On being asked about the coalition of (AAP) with in the state, he said: "The is well positioned to sweep the Lok Sabha polls in the state on its own."

He also contended that BJP candidate from Gurdaspur is just a fly-by-night candidate who would simply disappear. "Deol's rally had been a total flop," he said.

Setting the narrative for the Lok Sabha elections in the state, he said: "My government has given loan relief and would continue to extend more support to the farmers as the state's fiscal situation improves."

"We will approach the on the issue of crop damage due to unseasonal rains. We will not let the farmers suffer," he said.

