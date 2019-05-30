Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani in Delhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in

B-town celebrities and arrived in the national capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of on Thursday.

While Oberoi referred to Modi's oath-taking day as a "big day for the whole country", Irani said, "Congratulations to the BJP, we hope that they keep standing on to our expectations as they have been doing for the past five years."

recently starred in the biopic 'PM Modi' which made it to the big screens last week after much controversy. The film depicts the journey of from his humble beginnings to his years as a and finally his landmark election as the of the country.

The film managed to get a lukewarm start with its day-1 collection totalling to Rs. 2.88 crore.

Boman Irani, on the other hand, will soon be seen in 'Made in China', the shooting for which was wrapped up on Tuesday.

Other than Bollywood celebrities, leaders and representatives of eight countries, including Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi Abdul Hamid, will be seen participating in the swearing-in ceremony here.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 7 pm in the forecourt of the will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)