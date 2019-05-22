Karisma Kapoor shares poster of her digital debut show 'Mentalhood'

With the digital platforms gaining popularity, are also trying their hands on it. diva is the latest one to make her digital debut. The will be seen on Alt Balaji's parenting show 'Mentalhood'.

The 44-year-old shared several posters from the show which just signifies her character as a mother. The poster also witnesses a vibrant, classy and mom's chaotic mess in the background. "Being a mom is a full-time job that you cannot clock out of. But it's my favourite thing in the entire world! Every day is a new lesson, a new challenge. And we're always learning and working at it. So more power to all moms out there! Come accompany me on this mental ride," she captioned the post.

Balancing herself on one leg along with books piled on her head, Karisma who portrays the role of a mother can be seen performing multitasks.

In the second poster, the versatile introduced the looks of all the "gang moms" and even a single father. "Meet our gang of moms, which even includes a single dad It's been super fun working with this talented bunch!" she wrote.

In the pictures, the viewers can catch a glimpse of the "gang moms" which includes Sandhya Mridul, Tillotama Shome, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Hasan and not to miss a single father

With every picture telling its own tale, the viewers might witness stories based on the upbringing challenges faced by the parents today.

The 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' actor introduced her character as Meira Sharma in the last post. Giving a glimpse about her character, she wrote, "Meet Meira Sharma. A small town mom trying to navigate through this jungle of momzillas. She knows parenting is about the right balance...it's the finding of that balance that's the tricky part. Her muddled thoughts are put on a blog...where she reaches out to every mom. SHE IS YOU. SHE IS ME. SHE IS EVERY MOM. A tired, stressed out, worrying, caring....mental mom."

In the picture, a worried face Karisma can be seen sitting with her ears covered while the notorious kids behind seem to bring the roof down with their mischiefs.

was quick enough to express her excitement over the show as she shared the look poster on her and wrote, "Watch out for this show from the most talented .... Super excited to see."

The series is directed by under the banner of

Meanwhile, Karisma did a cameo in the film 'Zero' starring and as the leads.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)