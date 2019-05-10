Karisma, Ranbir and I have taken RK Studios' legacy ahead through our work: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kapoor Khan believes the legacy of her family banner, R K Studios, which was recently sold to a realty firm, is not limited to a piece of land.

Realty firm last week announced that it has acquired the iconic R K Studios' land in Chembur, Mumbai, where it would develop mixed-use project housing luxury flats and

When asked about the development, told reporters, "The legacy of RK has already been taken ahead with girls like Karisma and I. Now we have Ranbir."



"Through our work and performances, the legacy is being taken ahead. Hopefully, our kids will also take it ahead," she added.

The (IFTDA) recently appealed to the realtor to build a Museum, its founder, on the site of the studio.

built the studio in 1948 and directed and produced several projects under its banner over the next few decades, the last one being Rishi Kapoor's " Laut Chalen" in 1999.

will next be seen opposite in "Good News", which is slated to release on December 27.

"We have four amazing Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and me. People should expect a fun ride.

"Our film is releasing maybe after one week or two weeks after 'Dabangg 3'. But there can't be any comparison between the two films, they both are different from one another," Kareena said on the sidelines of third edition of UNICEF-AROI Radio4Child awards.

