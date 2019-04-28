Araku MLA murder case: Maoist cadre held, handed over to NIA

One person, a member of and one of the accused in Araku MLA Rao murder case, was arrested by police on Saturday and handed over to Investigation Agency (NIA).

The arrested person has been identified as of Tala Kandapalli village in panchayat of Dumrbiguda in district.

Last year in September, two political leaders, including sitting (TDP) Member of (MLA) Kidari Rao, were shot dead by Naxals in Dumbriguda Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's district.

The other person who fell prey to the ultras was former TDP MLA Siveri Soma.

Rao and Soma were shot dead while they were on their way to participate in Gramadarsini program in the interior village in Dubriguda Mandal, police said.

The accused has been booked under various sections of Arms act, Indian Penal code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"Khilla will be taken on remand by NIA team for further interrogation," police said.

