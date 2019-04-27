Karnataka DGP warns counterparts of terror attacks in 7 states, UT

DG- Neelmani N Raju on Friday wrote to his counterparts in six states and an Union Territory after receiving a warning of terror attacks.

According to the letter by Raju, he received an anonymous phone call, in which the caller, a man, claimed to have information about terror attacks in cities in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, Puducherry, and

The caller according to the DG-IGP, further claimed that the attacks will take place in trains.

The letter by the police also intimated the presence of 19 terrorists in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram.

The Karnataka DG also alerted his counterparts, asking them to take immediate necessary action to prevent any untoward incident.

Further investigation is underway.

