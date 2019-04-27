Mysuru Dasara elephant dies

A 39-year-old male 'Drona' collapsed and died at the in Park here on Friday.

The elephant was known for carrying Golden Howda during Dasara procession in Mysuru. He was said to be 2.69 metres tall and weighed nearly 3,900 kg.

As per the authorities, the incident occurred when the went to drink water from a nearby water tank but suddenly collapsed and died. Reportedly, the tusker had been showing sign of illness since morning.

The mahout who first saw the elephant lying dead said he suspected it died of a heart attack. However, doctors will conduct a postmortem on Saturday to know the exact cause of the death.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)