Odisha legislator Jogesh Singh resigns from Congress

-
ALSO READ
Odisha Assembly crippled on first day of winter session
Cong expels 19 party workers for contesting against official
Rajasthan Assembly session begins tomorrow
RJ polls: Cong announces 10 new names in third list, leaves 5 seats for allies
Cong candidate injured in suspected acid attack on victory march
-
Odisha Congress legislator Jogesh Singh resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday, a day after he was suspended for anti-party activities.
The MLA from Sundergarh Assembly constituency tendered his resignation to All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik.
He also said that he has resigned as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.
"I tender my resignation from the Indian National Congress party on moral ground. I also tender my resignation from the post of the Member of Odisha Legislative Assembly," Singh wrote in a letter to Gandhi.
He questioned the party's suspension decision without taking any clarification from him.
Singh was suspended for praising Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and announcing to skip Gandhi's meeting scheduled to be held here on January 25.
He wondered how praising the Chief Minister, who is ranked as the best Chief Minister in India, becomes anti-party activity.
Citing instances of Congress Ministers in the United Progressive Alliance government, the Sundergarh lawmaker said he is not the first person to praise Patnaik.
"I have served the Indian National Congress for a period of more than 17 years with all sincerity at my level best. Without any communication to me or my office, suspending me from the party may be assumed that it does not require my service anymore," he mentioned in his resignation letter.
Earlier, state working president of the Congress and Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das had resigned from the party to join the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
--IANS
cd/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU