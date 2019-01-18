Odisha legislator Jogesh Singh resigns from Congress

Odisha resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday, a day after he was suspended for anti-party activities.

The MLA from constituency tendered his resignation to All Committee (AICC) and Odisha Pradesh Committee (OPCC)

He also said that he has resigned as a member of the

"I tender my resignation from the party on moral ground. I also tender my resignation from the post of the Member of Odisha Legislative Assembly," Singh wrote in a letter to Gandhi.

He questioned the party's suspension decision without taking any clarification from him.

Singh was suspended for praising and announcing to skip Gandhi's meeting scheduled to be held here on January 25.

He wondered how praising the Chief Minister, who is ranked as the best in India, becomes anti-party activity.

Citing instances of Congress Ministers in the United government, the Sundergarh lawmaker said he is not the first person to praise Patnaik.

"I have served the for a period of more than 17 years with all sincerity at my level best. Without any communication to me or my office, suspending me from the party may be assumed that it does not require my service anymore," he mentioned in his resignation letter.

Earlier, state working of the Congress and Jharsuguda MLA had resigned from the party to join the ruling

--IANS

cd/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)