JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Those responsible for safeguarding nation messing it up, claims Jaya Bachchan
Business Standard

Kashmiri youth shuns violence, returns home

ANI  |  General News 

A youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, who had earlier joined militancy, has shunned the path of violence and returned home, police said on Tuesday.

"One more youth from Pulwama with the efforts of community members and Police has shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream," Jammu and Kashmir police wrote on its Twitter page.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 01:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU