Kashmiri youth shuns violence, returns home

A youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, who had earlier joined militancy, has shunned the path of violence and returned home, police said on Tuesday.
"One more youth from Pulwama with the efforts of community members and Police has shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream," Jammu and Kashmir police wrote on its Twitter page.
