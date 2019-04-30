AAP welcomes Madras HC judgment curtailing Lt. Guv Kiran Bedi's powers

The ruling (AAP) on Tuesday hailed the judgment ruling that Governor (LG) does not have the power to interfere in the day-to-day activities of the Union Territory.

said that the Governor has not been entrusted with any independent decision making power and has to either act on the "aid and advice" of or he is bound to implement the decision taken by the on a reference being made by him.

Bharadwaj cited that verdict is a reiteration of the July 4, 2018 landmark judgment by the five-judge Constitution Bench of the on the elected government's powers.

The Madurai Bench of the on Tuesday struck down the Union Home Ministry's clarification order giving Bedi administrative power. The High Court said the has no power to interfere in the day-to-day activities of the government.

"Elected governments in and Puducherry, though governed by separate laws, have been subjected to severe injustice by the at the Centre under the garb that since these are not full-fledged states, therefore the ultimate control is of the Central government," said Bharadwaj.

"Both and governments had to repeatedly knock on the doors of the courts of law to seek justice against the high-handedness of the through its politically appointed nominees, the Governors," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)