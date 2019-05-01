Telangana: Teen shoots self with father's gun after failing to clear JEE

A 19-year-old student allegedly shot himself on Tuesday with his father's licensed gun as he was unable to clear (JEE). "19-year-old has committed suicide by shooting himself down with his father's licensed gun. He has completed intermediate and was waiting for results. was depressed after he came to know that he failed JEE," police confirmed. Sohail's father is an ex-serviceman who is currently working as a with a

The deceased's body has been shifted to for post-mortem. A case has been registered under section 17 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and investigation is underway.

