8th edition of Asian Designer Week held in Delhi, emphasis on North-East textiles

The eighth edition of Asian became witness to cutting-edge designs showcased by young designers in a two-day event that commenced on Sunday.

Organised by Asian Design Council (AFDC), the two-day event was marked with the presence of more than 40 young designers from across the country.

"The main aim of organizing this fashion show is to give a platform to young budding designers to showcase their talent," said Roby, (AFDC).

With a special emphasis on promoting the North-East textiles in collaboration with (DFC), the event was marked by the presence of who's who of the North East

During the event, renowned showcased his latest summer collection. Celebrating spring summer, Robert's collection showcased the rich Manipuri cultural dress clubbed with Naga headgear.

Speaking to ANI, the said, "This collection speaks not only of design but of emotions of our Northeast also. We need to bring these fashion trends in limelight and make the woven textiles of Northeast the fashion trend of "

Vivek Rawat, the of Asian Designer said, "The last season was a huge success, we hope for even better results this season. Our objective is to formulate a platform for the budding designers across who are immensely talented, and have the potential to take their fashion labels to global markets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)