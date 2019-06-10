Madhav, Abdullah, Lt Gen Dillion participate in Kheer Bhawani Mela in J-K

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, Conference president Farooq Abdullah, and Lt Gen KJS Dillon visited temple here on Monday.

Mela is organised here annually in which a large number of devotees including Kashmiri Hindus pray to Mata

Speaking to ANI, Madhav said, "This is a very auspicious occasion for and local Hindus. I have prayed that all Kashmiri Hindus come back here, and lives in peace and harmony."

Talking about the Amarnath Yatra, he said: "This time too, the will be successful. The administration is busy in making all requisite preparations." The Amarnath is beginning from July 1.

said: "Kheer Bhawani Mela is the festival of happiness. Our Hindu brothers have come here to celebrate the occasion. I hope they will come back and settle down here. In our country, all Hindus, Sikhs Christians, and Muslims should live in brotherhood."

Lt Gen KJS Dillon said: "Mata Kheer Bhavani, Amarnath Yatra, and indicate People belonging to different religions have lived in peace here. This is a festival of I pray for peace and brotherhood here."

Commenting on the Amarnath Lt Gen Dillion said: "The holy pilgrimage will begin from July 1 and continue till August 15. Army, ITBP, J & K Police, CRPF, BSF and civil administration have taken all possible measures to ensure the Yatra remains safe.

