India to hold bilaterals with Russia, China on SCO sidelines; No talks scheduled with Pak

will hold bilateral meetings with and on the sidelines of the (SCO) summit at Bishkek this week, the stated during a press briefing on Monday.

The bilaterals will take place when is in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek to attend the meeting of (CHS) of SCO from June 13 to 14.

The MEA also revealed that would be holding a meeting with host nation on June 14.

Responding to a question regarding a probable India- meeting, or even a bilateral between and Iran, the (West), Gitesh Sarma, said that there is limited time available due to which "requests for other bilaterals will be processed as we go along."

However, MEA firmly outlined that no meeting between India and is being organised.

"Issues of terrorism are likely to be discussed. SCO has a well-oiled mechanism. While all documents reflect consensus, they also talk about serious challenges of terrorism," Kumar said, regarding the probability of India raising the issue of terrorism emanating from during the summit.

The Ministry officials also highlighted that a business summit between FICCI and its Kyrgyz counterpart may take place on June 14, along with a textile exhibition on the colours and weaves of India. Both India and will be showcasing their textiles at the event which is being organised by the

Questions regarding the agenda during the India- bilateral were also put forth to the officials. While both the representatives abstained from revealing any part of the agenda, they said that "the current global scenario is uppermost in minds," in response to a question on the ongoing trade dispute between and the being discussed during the bilateral.

The SCO summit was described as a "friendly gathering," by Kumar who added that the meeting reflects consensus as the documents are previously negotiated.

Modi had also attended the last CHS meeting in in China from June 9 to 10 last year.

"The leaders participating in the Summit are expected to focus their discussions on the global security situation, multilateral economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and also on topical issues of international and regional importance," an MEA statement outlined.

Apart from BIMSTEC leaders, the Kyrgyz President, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony in on May 30. The two countries also held a bilateral the following day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)