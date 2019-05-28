Katy Perry's new single out on May 31

Perry is all set to drop her latest single 'Never Really Over' on May 31.

Along with the release date of the song, the 'Roar' shared an image on which seems to be a still from the upcoming track. Wearing an orange dress, the appears to enjoy the moment as the winds through her blonde hair.

Although the embedded a link to pre-save the track, she refrained from giving any other insights into the song.

Katy's last single '365' was out on February 14 this year, which seemed to be perfectly suited to be a release.

Perry, who is planning to marry her fiancee soon, is hoping to host a wedding where family and friends can have a 'fun time'.

The duo, who got engaged on February 15, is "starting to talk about what their wedding might look like, but they haven't made any decisions," E! News quoted a source as saying.

Perry also hit the headlines with her 'lit' outfit at the 2019 Met Gala where she literally turned into a chandelier.

