KCR offers prayers at Trichy temple ahead of meeting with Stalin

K Chandrashekhar Rao offered prayers at here on Monday, ahead of his meeting with (DMK) MK in Chennai later in the day.

Dressed in traditional attire, KCR visited the temple along with a delegation of ministers in the presence of heightened security.

In Chennai, KCR and are expected to hold discussions on emerging political developments in the country and the possibility of forming a non-BJP, non- federal front.

Earlier this month, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief met chief ministers of and Karnataka, Pinarayi Vijayan and HD Kumaraswamy, on separate occasions to discuss the formation of a federal front government after the declaration of Lok Sabha election results.

Six out of the seven phases of in the country have now concluded, and the last phase of polling for the remaining 59 Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 19.

The in its press briefing on March 10 said results of the seven-phase electoral exercise will be declared on May 23.

