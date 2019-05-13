KCR offers prayers at Trichy temple ahead of meeting with Stalin

-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao offered prayers at Ranganathaswamy Temple here on Monday, ahead of his meeting with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin in Chennai later in the day.
Dressed in traditional attire, KCR visited the temple along with a delegation of ministers in the presence of heightened security.
In Chennai, KCR and Stalin are expected to hold discussions on emerging political developments in the country and the possibility of forming a non-BJP, non-Congress federal front.
Earlier this month, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief met chief ministers of Kerala and Karnataka, Pinarayi Vijayan and HD Kumaraswamy, on separate occasions to discuss the formation of a federal front government after the declaration of Lok Sabha election results.
Six out of the seven phases of general elections in the country have now concluded, and the last phase of polling for the remaining 59 Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 19.
The Election Commission in its press briefing on March 10 said results of the seven-phase electoral exercise will be declared on May 23.
